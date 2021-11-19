Saakashvili on hunger strike faints, receives medical assistance

Former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili who is currently on a hunger strike in prison hospital has reportedly fainted during a meeting with his lawyers.

Saakashvili's lawyer Nika Gvaramia has confirmed to the media that the former president was assisted by doctors and is now 'fine.'

Saakashvili's United National Movement (UNM) party tweeted: "The Special Penitentiary Service of Georgia maintained that Saakashvili's condition was 'stable,' and announced that a doctor specialising in intensive care would comment on the former president's health."

Intensivist Guliko Kiliptari asserted that Saakashvili's condition is 'absolutely stable,' noting that she was at the scene 'on a coincidence.'

The doctor added that if she hadn't been at the scene, a team of intensive care specialists who work on duty in prison would assist Saakashvili.

Regarding the possible causes of fainting, Kiliptari said that the laboratory tests have been sent to investigate the case, Agenda.ge reported.

Saakashvili was arrested in Tbilisi on October 1. The former president, who was serving his sentence in Rustavi Prison No.12, was transferred to Gldani prison hospital on November 8.