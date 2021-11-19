Kremlin: Putin-Biden contacts possible before end of this year

Contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden may take place before the end of this year, but may also take place later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in his commentary Thursday.

"No specific dates have been set yet, you must be a little patient. Indeed, [Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai] Patrushev and [U.S. National Security Advisor Jake] Sullivan had a conversation, which took place in order to synchronize our watches on the key Geneva issues and in the context of preparation of possible contacts at the highest level," Peskov said.

"There is no clear understanding yet as to when these contacts may happen. We must wait. Are they possible before the end of this year? Yes, they are. But they also may take place later. It will depend on how well the two presidents’ schedules will coincide and what format they will choose exactly," the spokesman said.