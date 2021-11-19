U.S. urges Georgian gov’t to treat Saakashvili ‘fairly and with dignity’

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price urged the Georgian government to treat former president Mikheil Saakashvili ‘fairly and with dignity.’

"We urge the Government of Georgia to treat Mr. Saakashvili fairly and with dignity, as well as to heed the Public Defender’s recommendations about appropriate treatment," Price said.

He also noted that Washington strongly urges Tbilisi to ensure Saakashvili is able to attend all court hearings for his pending criminal cases, in line with international law. "Mr. Saakashvili has a right to a fair trial, which includes the opportunity to attend court hearings in person should he request to do so," the spokesman added.

Saakashvili was arrested in Tbilisi on October 1 after a clandestine return from eight years in political exile. He denies all charges and considers himself a ‘political prisoner.’ The former president, who was serving his sentence in Rustavi Prison No.12, was transferred to Gldani prison hospital on November 8.