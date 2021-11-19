Greece to impose restrictions on unvaccinated next week

Greece will impose more restrictions for those not vaccinated against Covid-19 from next week, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday following a steep rise in infections in recent weeks.

The measures were announced by Mitsotakis in a televised address to the nation and include barring unvaccinated citizens from all indoor spaces including cinemas, museums and gyms, Reuters reported.

Austria has imposed a controversial lockdown for around 2 million people who are unvaccinated.

Those who have not received a jab have been banned from leaving their homes for 10 days unless it is for essential reasons. However, as cases continue to soar the country’s worst hit provinces have said they will put all citizens into lockdown in a bid to drive down infections.

Only 66 per cent of Austria’s population is fully vaccinated and its infections are among the highest in Europe.