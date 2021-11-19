Psaki: Biden doesn't say Xi Jinping is not his friend

White House press secretary Jen Psaki rebutted the allegation that that U.S. President Joe Biden does not consider Chinese President Xi Jinping to be his friend.

Xi referred to Biden as his "old friend" ahead of a highly anticipated virtual summit meeting Monday evening that did not produce any major breakthroughs. In contrary to Xi's remarks, Psaki said during the briefing that Biden "considers him someone he has known for some time."

"The President didn’t say that. The President considers him someone he has known for some time, someone he can have candid relationships with," Psaki said.