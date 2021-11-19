Armenia reports six fatalities after clashes with Azerbaijan

Some six Armenian servicemen have been killed during the hostilities with the Azerbaijani armed forces on the border on November 16, the Armenian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"During the clashes that erupted on November 16, according to the latest data, some six people have been killed. These are senior lieutenant Taron Sahakyan, sergeant Meruzhan Harutyunyan, junior sergeant Artur Martirosyan, as well as privates Gurgen Sargsyan and David Amiryan. The identity of another deceased is being investigated," the defense ministry noted.

As of now, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported 6 dead, 13 prisoners and 19 missing.