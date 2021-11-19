Tehran says removal of sanctions is Iran's goal in JCPOA talks

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Iran is going to take part in the next round of negotiations on the revival of the JCPOA with the purpose of having the illegal sanctions lifted.

In a telephone conversation on Thursday, the top Iranian diplomat and his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau talked about a range of issues, from Tehran-Warsaw ties to the regional and international developments and the upcoming Vienna talks for saving the JCPOA.

Amirabdollahian said that Tehran’s purpose in attending the next round of the nuclear negotiations in Vienna is to have the illegal sanctions imposed on Iran lifted.

He also noted that all JCPOA parties have come to the understanding that the US is the main culprit behind the current situation, Mehr reported.

Amirabdollahian further described the existence of positive attitudes between the people of Iran and Poland in the long-standing relations as important, expressing Iran's readiness to hold a joint ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the Iranians’ hosting of Polish citizens.

The Iranian foreign minister also appreciated the donation of one million doses of COVID vaccine by Poland as an example of human relations between the two countries.