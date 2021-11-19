Baku hosts first meeting of Russian-Azerbaijani Expert Council

The first meeting of the Russian-Azerbaijani Expert Council on "Azerbaijan-Russia strategic partnership as an important factor of development and regional cooperation prospects in the post-conflict period in the South Caucasus" has kicked off in Baku.

The event was jointly organized by the Center of Analysis of International Relations and the Russian International Affairs Council.

The event participants included Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council Andey Kortunov, chairman of the Board of the Center for International Relations Analysis Farid Shafiyev, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Ambassador on special Affairs Elshad Isgandarov and others.