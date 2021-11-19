Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix kicks off today

The Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix will kick off on Friday in Doha for a period of three days at the Losail International Circuit with the participation of the most prominent world champions.

Losail International Circuit will host the Formula 1 championship for the first time this year and will do so for the next ten years, starting from 2023. It will take a permanent place on the calendar of the Formula 1 seasons, according to the contract signed by the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) with Formula 1.

The Qatar GP will take place from November 19-21.

On November 19, the first of three practice races will begin at 1:30pm for a duration of one hour. A second free practice will take place at 5pm for one hour as well.

On November 20, the third final practice will take place at 2pm for one hour. Qualifying for Sunday's race will be held at 5pm for a period of one hour, which determines the drivers' starting position.

On November 21 at 5pm, the Formula 1 race will begin. They will race for 57 laps or for two hours, Gulf Times reported.

Press conferences will be held for the winning drivers after the first free practice sessions on Friday evening, qualifying sessions on Saturday evening, and after the main final race on Sunday evening.

Some of the world's leading drivers will participate in the Qatar GP, led by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, who leads the championship with 287.5 points, 14 points ahead of Hamilton.