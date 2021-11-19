Russia records another 37,156 coronavirus cases

Russia's coronavirus cases rose by 37,156 to 9,257,068 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

Russia's coronavirus growth rate was 0.4%.

In particular, 2,714 coronavirus cases were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 1,777 in the Moscow region, 1,764 in the Samara region, 903 in the Krasnodar region and 884 in Crimea.

According to data from the crisis center, there are currently 1,039,225 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

The number of coronavirus infections in Moscow has increased by 3,371 over the past 24 hours compared to 4,062 the day earlier, bringing the total count to 1,911,956.

The relative increase of new infections is at 0.18%.

The number of fatalities caused by the coronavirus infection in Moscow has increased by 95 compared to 94 the day earlier. In all, 33,162 patients died in the city (1.73% of all infections), according to the crisis center.

The number of recoveries over the past 24 hours has increased by 6,562, reaching the total of 1,716,433. According to the crisis center, currently 162,361 patients are still continuing treatment in the capital.

Russia recorded 1,254 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since the onset of the pandemic. The total death toll has climbed to 261,589.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.83% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 95 fatalities were reported in Moscow in the past day, 77 in St. Petersburg, 69 in the Krasnodar region, 58 in the Moscow region, 43 in the Perm region, 42 in the Stavropol region and 41 in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

The number of the COVID-19 recoveries in Russia surged by 37,004 in the past 24 hours to 7,956,254, the new high since the onset of the pandemic.

The share of the COVID-19 recoveries, according to the crisis center, reached 85,9% of those infected.

In particular, over the past day, some 4,425 patients were discharged from hospitals in St. Petersburg, 2,196 people recovered from the COVID-19 in the Moscow Region, 1,118 recoveries were registered in the Samara Region, 912 - in the Krasnodar Region, 892 - in Yakutia.