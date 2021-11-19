Putin received invitation for 2022 Olympics opening ceremony in Beijing

Russian President Vladimir Putin has received an invitation to attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"President Putin has received an invitation to travel to Beijing for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games," Peskov told journalists.

"After all details are settled, we will make a statement jointly with our Chinese partners about this visit," he added.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held between February 4 and 20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.