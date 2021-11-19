Flight headed from Russia to Kazakhstan receives bomb threat

An unidentified individual threatened to blow up an Air Astana flight headed from the Russian city of St. Petersburg to Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana, Spokesman for the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development Madiyar Uakpayev said on Friday.

"At 00:45 am on November 18, the Air Astana call center received information about a bomb threat to Flight 138 en route from Pulkovo Airport to Nur-Sultan," TASS cited him as saying.

According to the spokesman, the flight landed safely two hours later.

No other details are available at the moment.