Volgograd and Makhachkala to be connected by direct flights

Regular flights will take off from Volgograd to Makhachkala, press secretary of the Makhachkala airport, Sapura Magomedova informed.

"On November 30, Makhachkala airport will take the first direct regular flight from Volgograd. Tickets are already on sale. Departures are scheduled on Tuesdays and Thursdays on Bombardier CRJ 200 aircraft with a capacity of 50 passengers," TASS quotes the press secretary as saying.

She noted that the flight will last 75 minutes.

