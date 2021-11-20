Minor injured in accident in Khulo

As a result of a car crash in a ravine in the Georgian village of Dekanashvilebi, Khuloi municipality, one person died and three were injured.

According to eyewitnesses, the tragedy took place at night.

It is noted that the victim was a minor. Three more victims were hospitalized in Khulo and Batumi clinics.

Currently, the police investigation is initiated under the article "violation of traffic safety rules or operating rules, resulting in the death of people."