Putin hails state’s dependence on spirituality

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that economic successes lie at the heart of the well-being of the state, adding that the spiritual principle is also an important factor.

"Of course, the economic success of the state lies at the heart of the country's prosperity, economic development, increasing defence capability and security. This is an undisputed basic principle. But there are much deeper things," RIA Novosti quotes Putin as saying.

He also noted that the economy and related issues depend "on the spiritual principles that unite any society.”