Ilham Aliyev agrees to meet with Nikol Pashinyan on December 15

Azerbaijan agreed to the EU's proposal to hold Baku-Yerevan talks in the margins of the Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels on December 15, the press service of the republic's Foreign Ministry reports.

Earlier, the President of the European Council Charles Michel tweeted that the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan agreed to a meeting in December.

”Following my phone calls with President Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan a meeting will take place in December in Brussels in the margins of EAP summit," he wrote.

The diplomatic department of the republic confirmed this information. The press service notes that Azerbaijan is open to political dialogues and welcomes such contacts.

"In this regard, the Azerbaijani side agreed to the proposal of the EU Council President to organize a meeting of the leaders of the two countries mediated by the EU within the framework of the Brussels summit. Azerbaijan's position in the realities of the post-conflict period has been repeatedly voiced by the head of our state, including on international platforms. The Brussels summit and the meeting planned within this framework will create additional opportunities,” the message reads.