Saakashvili ends hunger strike

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili's doctor, Nikoloz Kipshidze, informed that his client had ended the hunger strike started on October 4.

He also noted that the doctor collegium is working on a protocol for his further recovery, which will take place in a military hospital in Gori.

"We will have a meeting of the state council and consider the treatment scheme together with local doctors," Sputnik Georgia quotes Kipshidze as saying.

According to Saakashvili’s doctor, the treatment process will be long as it takes time to restore his health.