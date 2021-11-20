Breakthrough attempts reduced at Poland border

The Polish border service reported a decrease in the number of attempts made by illegal migrants to break into the country from Belarus.

"Yesterday, there were several attempts to cross the border by force. The largest group consisted of about 200 foreigners, others - no more than 10. The foreigners behaved aggressively: they threw stones, firecrackers, and used tear gas," Interfax quotes Polish border guards as saying.

It is noted that the department recorded 195 attempts to illegally cross the border, on Thursday - 250 and on Wednesday - 501.