Patriarch Kirill turns 75

Russian President Vladimir Putin awards Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus’ with the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First-Called on his 75th birthday, the Kremlin press service reports

"For his outstanding contribution to the preservation and development of spiritual and cultural traditions, the strengthening of peace and harmony between peoples, to award Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus’ Kirill the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First-Called," the message reads.

Patriarch Kirill was also congratulated by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. by letter. The Prime Minister noted his contribution to promoting the consolidation of civil peace and harmony, asserting the ideals of mercy and mutual respect in society.