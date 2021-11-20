Largest vaccine warehouse in Central Asia opens in Uzbekistan

The largest warehouse in Central Asia for storing vaccines with various temperature regimes opened in Tashkent. The initiative was supported by the Ministry of Health in the UN Children's Fund, the press service of the department informs.

It is noted that the warehouse has three refrigerating chambers with a capacity of 1,000 square meters, ultra-cold freezers for 3,000 litres, freezers for 40 cubic meters and storage for 1,000 square meters for auxiliary immunization materials. The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization covered the cost of supplying the equipment.