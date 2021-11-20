There are positive developments in US-Russia relations, Maria Zakharova says

There are positive developments in relations between the Russian Federation and the United States, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said in an interview with Radio Russia Today.

"Yes, we still have a global visa issue, this is not even a question, but a problem that was provoked by our American partners, a lot of other issues remain unresolved. But negotiations are underway, including on the issue of strategic stability. And this is also a very important example," she said.