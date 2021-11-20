Georgia asks IMF for financial assistance

The head of the Ministry of Finance of Georgia, Lasha Khutsishvili, held talks with the IMF mission’s head, James John, on a new three-year program of assistance to Tbilisi.

Recall that this year the previous three-year IMF program ended, in the framework of which Georgia received $ 687 mln for economic reforms.

”We dicsussed macroeconomic parameters of Georgia in the medium term, the agenda of structural reforms, including the reform of the capital market of state-owned enterprises and innovations in tax administration," Khutsishvili wrote on the Finance Ministry's Facebook page.