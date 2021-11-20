Almost all regions of Kazakhstan received a storm warning

Kazakhstani meteorologists warned today of increased winds on Sunday 21 November over most of Kazakhstan. Almost all regions of the republic received storm warnings - the wind will reach 70-80 km / h.

Snow is expected to fall in northern Kazakhstan, while there is a chance of snow with rain and fog in the west.

At the same time, it will be calm in Nur-Sultan on Sunday: no precipitation at a temperature of -3 - -5 in the afternoon. There is also no precipitation in Almaty, but it is warmer: +9 - +11 in the afternoon.