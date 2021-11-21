Anti-vaxxers took to the streets of Tbilisi

Opponents of coronavirus vaccination and covid passports marched along Rustaveli Avenue yesterday.

Several hundred people gathered under the slogan "No covid-passport" and blocked the roads to the building of the Georgian parliament. The organizers explained that they want to convince people not to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

"We condole with those who died from the coronavirus, but we think that there is manipulation and they are lying to us, exaggerating the numbers," Sputnik-Georgia quoted them.

Let us remind you that at the moment in Georgia it is known about 808,889 cases (21.78% of the population of the republic, more than one in five citizens) and 11,422 deaths from coronavirus (mortality rate - 1.4%).