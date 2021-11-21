Oxygen concentrators arrived in North Ossetia

As the Ministry of Health of North Ossetia reported today, the republic received the second consignment of 100 oxygen concentrators.

According to the State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company "Alania", all devices were immediately distributed to hospitals in North Ossetia for use in supporting critically ill patients with coronavirus.

North Ossetia bought oxygen concentrators at its own expense, the head of the region, Sergey Menyailo, ordered the allocation of budgetary funds.

Earlier, the first consignment with 105 devices arrived in North Ossetia.