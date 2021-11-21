Turkish troops kill Kurdish militants in northern Iraq and Syria

As the Turkish Defense Ministry reported today, Turkish troops located in neighboring states have eliminated four militants - members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party terrorist organization recognized in the Republic of Turkey.

"The soldiers of the Turkish special forces neutralized two YPG terrorists (the Syrian wing of the PKK) in the zone of Operation Peace Spring, and one in the zone of Operation Olive Branch," the Anadolu news agency quoted the Turkish military.

Another one was eliminated in the northern Iraqi region of Hakurk.