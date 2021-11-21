Russia simplifies the import of fruits and vegetables from Azerbaijan

As reported by the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (FSA), this week, a meeting was held between the head of the Rosselkhoznadzor Sergey Dankvert and the chairman of the FSA of the Republic of Azerbaijan Goshgar Takhmazli in Moscow. The negotiations were productive: it was decided to remove a number of restrictions on the import of fruits and vegetables from Azerbaijan to Russia from December 1.

In particular, video monitoring of Azerbaijani tomato exporting enterprises for the issuance of permits will be canceled: from December 1, permits will be issued under a letter of guarantee from FSA.

All products of Azerbaijani crop production with a low level of risk will receive a "green corridor" in phytosanitary control procedures. A complete check of consignments of food products imported into the Russian Federation for viruses and pathogenic bacteria will be suspended. Again, the Rosselkhoznadzor will proceed from decisions made by the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency.

Let us remind that at present 205 enterprises of Azerbaijan export tomatoes to Russia, 70 enterprises export apples.