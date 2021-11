On the morning of November 21, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 hit eastern Georgia. This was reported at the National Center for Seismic Monitoring.

Tremors were recorded at 07:48 Tbilisi time (06:48 Moscow time) 51 km from Tbilisi.

The epicenter of the earthquake was near the village of Zemo Karabulagi, 9 km south-east of the city of Dmanisi. The hypocenter lay at a depth of 10 km.