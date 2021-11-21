Russia and the United States agree on a mission to Venus

Russia and the United States will send a joint mission to explore Venus. This was announced by Dmitry Rogozin, CEO of Roscosmos on the YouTube channel "Soloviev Live".

According to him, the joint mission has already been agreed with the United States, despite the fact that Venus has traditionally been considered the Russian planet. "It was the Soviet devices that landed there. <...> But now we are going to send a mission there, it is called" Venera-D "- a joint Russian-American mission," TASS quotes Rogozin.

Let us remind you that the Russian program for the exploration of Venus includes three missions in 2029-2034. The first of them - "Venera-D" - is scheduled for November 2029. As part of this mission, it is planned to study the surface, atmosphere, internal structure and the surrounding plasma of the planet. Two more missions are scheduled for June 2031 and June 2034.

During the 2031 mission, studies of the planet's atmosphere will continue, and the 2034 mission is supposed to deliver samples of the atmosphere, aerosols and, possibly, soil from Venus to Earth.

Earlier, the USA announced their plans to explore Venus in the second half of the decade. They plan to send automatic stations to Venus: Davinchi + (2019-2031) to study the dense atmosphere of the planet and determine the existence of the ocean on its surface and Veritas (2028-2029) to compile a geological map of the planet.