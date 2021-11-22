First civil flight in 20 years lands at Afghanistan's Jalalabad airfield

The first civilian flight in 20 years has landed at an airfield in the city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan, the governor's office announced on Sunday.

On Saturday, the provincial authorities said that the airfield in Jalalabad is ready to receive domestic and international flights, as all technical and security issues were resolved.

"The first civilian flight to the Nangarhar airfield was made after a 20-year hiatus... A plane with humanitarian aid arrived from Iran," Sputnik cited the statement as saying.

On Monday, Iranian special representatives for Afghanistan arrived in Kabul to hold meetings with officials of the interim Afghan government appointed by the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism). The sides agreed to strengthen cooperation on a number of issues, including humanitarian aid.