Iranian Foreign Ministry assesses Tehran-Moscow cooperation on Syria

Russian Special Presidential Envoy on Syrian Reconciliation Alexander Lavrentiev and Russia’s deputy foreign minister Sergey Vershinin headed a delegation to Tehran on Sunday to discuss bilateral relations and regional cooperation, especially the Syria issue, with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

In the meeting, Amir Abdollahian emphasized the Iranian government’s serious attention to relations between the two countries in various fields, the mutual visits of high-level delegations between the two countries, and the recent telephone conversation between the presidents of Iran and Russia. They also described Iran-Russia relations as “stable and long-lasting.”

Referring to the regional cooperation between the two countries, Amir Abdollahian described the joint cooperation between the two countries in Syria as a completely successful experience that has been formed within the framework of the will of the Syrian government, Tehran Times reported.

The Iranian foreign minister also stressed the need to use the successful experience of the joint cooperation between the two countries in the fight against terrorism in Syria and use this model for close cooperation in the economic sphere.

He also pointed to the need to reconstruct Syria and stabilize the country. Iran’s top diplomat reiterated that the Tehran-Moscow cooperation within the framework of the Astana format and the intra-Syria talks are the only solution to the Syrian crisis.