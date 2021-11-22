More manifested decline in COVID cases in Russia expected by mid-December

A more expressed drop in COVID-19 cases in Russia can be seen in mid-December if the population follows precautionary measures, infection disease specialist Yevgeny Timakov said.

"If everything proceeds as it is, then we will see the more expressed drop in the disease rate. Stabilization process will take about a month, followed by the decline in the disease rate if there is control over infections sources at least in terms of wearing masks. Then everything will be normal and we will celebrate the New Year smoothly," TASS cited the expert as saying.

Restrictions will remain but they will not interfere with full-fledged holidays in Russia, Timakov added.