Georgia reports 1,851 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 1,851 new cases of coronavirus, 5,530 recoveries and 55 deaths in the past 24 hours.

47,289 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia.

22,012 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 13,137 of the 22,012 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 8,875 were PCR tests.

The country has had 814,097 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 9.25 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days. 755,229 of the 814,097 patients have recovered, while 11,553 have died from the virus.

6,708 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,693 of the 6,708 patients are in critical condition. 378 of the 1,693 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

39,458 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 44,389 individuals are in self isolation, Agenda.ge reported.

2,097,159 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, of which 980,213 have been completely vaccinated.