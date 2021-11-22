Georgian PM plans to impose restrictions for online gambling

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili says the government has plans to increase fees for online gambling businesses – which are mostly foreign owned – as well as to ban ads, and increase the lower age limit for gamblers to 25 years.

Garibashvili said earlier today that about 1.5 billion GEL flows out of the country annually due to online casinos.

"This is the money of the country’s poor population. 99% of the individuals who are engaged with online gambling are socially vulnerable," Garibashvili said.

He stated that the country’s Finance Ministry will present a bill on new regulations for online casinos in the near future, Agenda.ge reported.