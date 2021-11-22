Georgian gov’t to provide citizens who are fit for work with jobs

The Georgian government will present a programme in the upcoming weeks which will provide socially vulnerable citizens who are fit for work and receive social assistance with jobs, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said today.

Today, able-bodied socially vulnerable citizens are not motivated to start new jobs for fear that the state will remove social assistance thereafter,” Garibashvili said.

He noted that it is concerning that these people are not motivated to improve their living conditions, adding that the state ‘must take bold and effective steps.’

"We have started working on it with members of the government, and I believe that in the next few weeks we will present to the public a programme that has been tested and proved to be the right vision in successful European countries," Agenda.ge cited Garibashvili as saying.

The programme will be headed by Georgian Agriculture Minister Levan Davitashvili who underscored that the ‘PM’s initiative will activate the able-bodied population, involving them in public activities in order to improve their social status.’

He also emphasised that about 240,000-250,000 people are fit for work in Georgia who receive social assistance and added that the income of these people should increase and their qualifications should be improved through the programme.

Based on the Social Service Agency a total of 633,000 people receive social assistance in the country as of October 2021 and the amount of cash benefits surpasses 43 million GEL (about $13,817,480).