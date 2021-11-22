Sargsyan summoned for questioning by Anti-Corruption Committee

One of the instigators of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has been summoned for questioning as a defendant, his lawyer Amram Makinyan revealed in a Facebook post on Monday.

Back in 2018, businesswoman Silva Hambardzumyan told reporters that she had bribed second president Robert Kocharyan and Sargsyan during the former's presidency.

"Serzh Sargsyan was questioned as a witness in this case two years ago, and so far no circumstances have changed or emerged legally," Makinyan wrote.

Makinyan said he will provide more details about the case later.