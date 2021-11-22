Ilham Aliyev and Ebrahim Raisi may meet in Ashgabat

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi may meet in Ashgabat as part of the top summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said at a press conference on Monday.

According to Khatibzadeh, Azerbaijani Deputy PM Shahin Mustafayev's visit to Iran was essential and constructive.

Shahin Mustafayev visited Iran on November 21 and met with the country's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. The parties discussed the regional events and issues of bilateral cooperation.