Saakashvili’s doctor says involvement of psychologist, psychiatrist necessary

Former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili’s personal doctor Nika Kipshidze says that the ex-president has post-traumatic stress disorder following a 50-day hunger strike, and thus requires the attention of mental health professionals.

After visiting the ex-president, Kipshidze also noted that risks to Saakashvili’s health remain and noted that, if needed, specialists from abroad could also be involved.

Saakashvili accepted the Georgian government’s offer to be transferred to Gori military hospital on November 19, and is currently undergoing treatment following the hunger strike.

Kipshidze also stated that the former president is grateful to hospital staff, adding that there is a big difference between the military hospital and Gldani prison facility where Saakashvili was transferred earlier this month against his will, Agenda.ge reported.

Saakashvili, who is serving a sentence for abuse of power, considers himself a political prisoner, and therefore began a hunger strike on the day he was arrested in Tbilisi on October 1, ending it on November 19.