Belarus preparing another flight for refugees to go home

Belarus is preparing the second flight for refugees to return to their homeland, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

"We will try to meet the wishes of these people. Their wishes are a must for us. They have expressed their wish to go back to Iraq, Syria, and we, as you see, have organized a flight. We are preparing another flight at the end of the month if there are enough people ready to go home," Lukashenko noted.

The president added that those refugees, who are currently in Belarus and who want to reach the European Union, do not want to return home. The president stressed that Belarus is ready to provide support to them in this matter, including in the issue of legal entry to the EU, BelTA has learned.