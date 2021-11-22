Garibashvili: sale of psychotropic drugs should be tightened in Georgia

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said the sale of psychotropic drugs should be tightened and he will personally oversee the issue.

"The legislation in the field of drugs has become quite liberal in Georgia and the younger generation, instead of engaging in sports, learning, and working, are engaged in the consumption of harmful drugs," Garibashvili said at a government meeting today.

Garibashvili also noted that the issue will be discussed at the government session in the near future and he will personally control the enforcement process, Agenda.ge reported.