Kremlin reveals when Putin to test COVID-fighting nasal vaccine

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the trials of a nasal vaccine against COVID-19 once doctors give their okay, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Putin hasn’t been involved in the trials because he received his booster shot with Sputnik Light yesterday, Peskov said.

"So far, he only expressed [his] readiness [to test the nasal vaccine], he said so in a conversation yesterday,’’ the spokesman said. "He got a jab of the second vaccine as recently as yesterday, so, of course, he wouldn’t be able to do the nasal one.’’

"Putin expressed readiness to take part in the process of trials for the nasal vaccine,’’ Peskov said. That will happen "in due time, after doctors conclude that it can be done,’’ he assured.

Putin feels fine after the booster shot, having a workday on Monday, Peskov added. ‘’He’s just held a meeting,’’ TASS cited the spokesman as saying.

Putin was vaccinated against the coronavirus in spring, getting the first component on March 23 and the second April 14. During a televised call-in he said he got Sputnik V. On Sunday, November 21, the head of state said he underwent revaccination against the coronavirus with Sputnik Light earlier that day.