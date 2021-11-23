Employee of "Azerishig" hits mine in liberated territories

The Lachin district prosecutor's office received information that an employee of Azerishig OJSC, a resident of Bilasuvar district, Abilov Mahir, born in 1988, was wounded on November 21, 2021 as a result of a mine explosion while on duty in the territory of the village of Gulyabird, according to the district prosecutor's office.

Employees of the prosecutor's office examined the scene of the incident, ordered a forensic medical examination, performed other procedural actions.

Makhir Abilov's right leg was amputated below the ankle as a result of a mine explosion in the specified area.

The fact is under investigation in the Lachin district prosecutor's office.