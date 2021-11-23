WHO recommends using Russia's COVID testing kit as reference method

Russia’s Federal Medical Biological Agency said on Monday that the World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended using its AmpliTest diagnostic test kit as a reference method for identifying the novel coronavirus infection.

"The tests were organized by the Robert Koch Institute. Based on the results achieved by Robert Koch Institute’s expert Cristina Domingo Carrasco, it was recommended using the COVID diagnostic test kit of the Agency’s Center for Strategic Planning and Management of Medical and Biological Health Risks as a reference method for identifying SARS-CoV-2 cases," it said.

According to the agency’s head, Veronika Skvortsova, the tests have demonstrated that the agency’s testing systems are among the most sensitive on the Russian and CIS markets, TASS reported.

The AmpliTest kit can detect the coronavirus RNA even during the incubation period and in symptomless patients. It was registered in July of this year.