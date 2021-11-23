Biden set to tap strategic oil reserves - source

U.S. President Joe Biden is preparing to announce the release of oil from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve in concert with several other countries as soon as Tuesday, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing multiple unnamed sources.

Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the pending announcement, said this week's likely move would probably be coordinated with similar action by India, Japan and South Korea,

Officials at the White House and U.S. Department of Energy did not immediately reply to requests for comment on the report.