Cat interrupts live political TV show in Georgia

A cat, named Kakutsa, interrupted a live political TV show in Georgia.



The video, courtesy of TV Kavkasia, shows the moment the cat tried to steal the show as it suddenly jumped onto the desk in front of the anchor, David Akubarida, and studio guest, former MP Gedevan Popkhadze.



The anchor explains the situation to his guest saying, "This is our cat Kakutsa. He is a very good pet, but I think we’re going downhill" before he started requesting the cat to leave saying "Kakutsa you go down please."



The guest laughed and asked if they were still on air before he started petting the cat.