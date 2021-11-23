Nikol Pashinyan not sign anything at meeting with Ilham Aliyev in Brussels

There is no agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia regarding signing any document at the meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in December, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said in an interview with "Hraparak" newspaper on Tuesday.

The meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders will be held within the framework of the Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels on December 15.

"At present, there is no agreement on signing the document," Grigoryan said.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia refused to answer the question of what is the agenda of the meeting between Aliyev and Pashinyan in Brussels.