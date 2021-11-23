Russia slams U.S. sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as 'illegal and wrong'

Russia condemns new U.S. sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project and views them as a continuation of Washington’s sanction policy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The Nord Stream sanctions are a continuation of this sanctions policy, which Washington stubbornly refuses to give up … Of course, this is something that we have an extremely negative attitude to, we have talked about this more than once. But again, we consider this illegal, wrong, especially against the background of such strenuous attempts to develop the previously lost dialogue," Peskov told reporters.

The U.S. State Department earlier announced new restrictive measures against two vessels and one Russia-linked entity involved in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

On Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States will impose sanctions on one entity and two vessels that are allegedly involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, which the US government and lawmakers continue to oppose.

Earlier, the German regulator said that the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 operator remained suspended until the transfer of the main assets and personal funds to a German subsidiary is completed.

Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The pipeline is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea. On 10 September, Gazprom announced the completion of the pipeline's construction.