Georgia reports 5,085 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 5,085 new cases of coronavirus, 4,428 recoveries and 62 deaths in the past 24 hours.

47,884 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia. 51,440 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 36,162 of the 51,440 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 15,278 were PCR tests.

The country has had 819,182 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 9.11 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days.

759,657 of the 819,182 patients have recovered, while 11,615 have died from the virus.

6,588 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,698 of the 6,588 patients are in critical condition. 377 of the 1,698 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

40,193 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 44,925 individuals are in self isolation, Agenda.ge reported.

2,107,467 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, of which 982,714 have been completely vaccinated.