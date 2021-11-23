Putin, Aliyev and Pashinyan to hold meeting in Sochi

President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will hold a meeting in Sochi on November 26, according to the Kremlin press service.

The report reads that the leaders of the three countries plan to consider the implementation of the agreements of the leaders of the three countries dated November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, as well as outline further steps to strengthen stability and establish a peaceful life in the South Caucasus.

The Kremlin clarified that Vladimir Putin, in addition to trilateral negotiations, will hold meet separate meetings with Pashinyan and Aliyev.