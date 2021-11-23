Yerevan says ready for unconditional normalization of relations with Ankara

Armenian officials have informed Russia of their readiness to begin settling relations with Turkey without preliminary conditions after Moscow’s statement on its readiness to support this process, Armenia’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Vahan Hunanyan said.

"A number of international partners, including our ally, the Russian Federation, have stated that they were ready to support the process of normalizing Armenian-Turkish relations. And during discussions with our Russian partners, we disclosed that we were ready for the normalization of relations without preconditions. If and when the process moves forward, we will, of course, inform the public of the development of the events," he noted.

According to the spokesman, the program of the Armenian government notes that Yerevan has always been ready to settle relations with Turkey without any preconditions. "At the same time, I would like to note that currently no talks are underway with Turkey," TASS cited the minister as saying.